Cleveland man killed after crashing into stopped 18-wheeler on freeway

A 26-year-old Cleveland man, Brett Allen Hoglund, died Wednesday, Oct. 11, in a two-vehicle crash on the feeder road of US 59 southbound.

According to Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts, the accident took place around 4:12 p.m. in the 800 block of US 59 in the Cleveland area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a white 2024 International 18-wheeler towing a 2013 Vanguard trailer. The truck had stopped on the shoulder of the roadway when it was struck in the rear end by 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hoglund.

“Officers were advised by the driver of the 18-wheeler that he felt a jolt to his tractor-trailer, at which time he discovered that a black 2006 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the rear of the trailer,” Felts said.

Cleveland Police Department Accident Reconstructionist Sergeant Edwards and Officer Rodriguez investigated the accident. Drone Operator Sergeant Mendoza assisted the investigation by taking aerial photographs of the accident.

Investigating officers determined that, for an unknown reason, Hoglund, driving the pickup, left the main travel lanes and struck the tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of the roadway, causing catastrophic damage to the Chevrolet pick-up.

The driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet pick-up truck sustained injuries. Allegiance EMS transported the passenger to a local hospital. The male driver was taken via life flight to a Houston area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cleveland police officers attempted to meet with the deceased family for notification but were advised by neighbors the family was aware of the accident and was at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

