Dayton HS celebrating homecoming Friday

By
Bluebonnet News
-
The King candidates are Victor Almazan, Caleb Ramirez and Kris Smith. The Queen candidates are Ava Horrell, Bella Narvaez and Ja’Onna White.

The Dayton High School Broncos varsity football team is counting on Friday the 13th being a lucky day for them as they plan to buck off the Port Neches-Groves Indians in the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 13, at Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium.

Homecoming will also be celebrated during the game with the crowning of the homecoming king and queen. While the king and queen will come from the senior class, each class has designated its own duke and duchess. School groups, such as band, FFA and ROTC, among others, have picked their own beaus and sweethearts.

Below are the photos for each:

Mario Diaz and Zitlally De La Luz are the Dayton High School Band Beau and Sweetheart.
Eriana Taylor is the Dayton High School Cheer Sweetheart.
Steven Payne and Kira Logan are the Dayton High School FFA Beau and Sweetheart.
Freshman Duke & Duchess: Easton Brock and Nalley Silva
Junior Duke & Duchess: Donahvan Thibodeaux and Adalay Vargas
MCJROTC Beau & Sweetheart: Lance Martin and Emily Jamilla
Queen Candidates: Ava Horrell, Bella Narvaez and Ja’Onna White
Sophomore Duke & Duchess: Aseal Rodriguez and Mandie Najera

Not pictured are Dazzler Sweetheart Hailey Espiritu and Football Sweetheart Phoenix Sexton.

Previous articleHistoric Ott Hotel in Liberty closed by fire marshal
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.