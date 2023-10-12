Dayton HS celebrating homecoming Friday

The Dayton High School Broncos varsity football team is counting on Friday the 13th being a lucky day for them as they plan to buck off the Port Neches-Groves Indians in the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 13, at Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium.
Homecoming will also be celebrated during the game with the crowning of the homecoming king and queen. While the king and queen will come from the senior class, each class has designated its own duke and duchess. School groups, such as band, FFA and ROTC, among others, have picked their own beaus and sweethearts.
Below are the photos for each:
Not pictured are Dazzler Sweetheart Hailey Espiritu and Football Sweetheart Phoenix Sexton.