Dayton HS celebrating homecoming Friday

The Dayton High School Broncos varsity football team is counting on Friday the 13th being a lucky day for them as they plan to buck off the Port Neches-Groves Indians in the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 13, at Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium.

Homecoming will also be celebrated during the game with the crowning of the homecoming king and queen. While the king and queen will come from the senior class, each class has designated its own duke and duchess. School groups, such as band, FFA and ROTC, among others, have picked their own beaus and sweethearts.

Below are the photos for each:

Mario Diaz and Zitlally De La Luz are the Dayton High School Band Beau and Sweetheart. Eriana Taylor is the Dayton High School Cheer Sweetheart. Steven Payne and Kira Logan are the Dayton High School FFA Beau and Sweetheart. Freshman Duke & Duchess: Easton Brock and Nalley Silva

Junior Duke & Duchess: Donahvan Thibodeaux and Adalay Vargas MCJROTC Beau & Sweetheart: Lance Martin and Emily Jamilla Queen Candidates: Ava Horrell, Bella Narvaez and Ja’Onna White Sophomore Duke & Duchess: Aseal Rodriguez and Mandie Najera

Not pictured are Dazzler Sweetheart Hailey Espiritu and Football Sweetheart Phoenix Sexton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

