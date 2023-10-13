Emily Francis Gomez, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. She was born on February 9, 1941, in Houston, Texas, to the late Jose E. Patino and Paz Martinez Patino. Emily was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend whose life was marked by love, faith, and devotion.

Emily spent the last two years of her life in Dayton, Texas, after residing in New Mexico. Prior to that, she had raised her children in Uvalde, Texas, where she created a loving and nurturing home for her family. Emily’s faith was an integral part of her life, and she was a devout Catholic and member of Sacred Heart Church in Houston.

A woman of many talents and passions, Emily had a knack for crochet and used her skills to create hats for children and blankets for others. She enjoyed her shopping trips, often frequenting stores like Wal Mart and Hobby Lobby, and was an enthusiastic QVC shopper. In her younger years, Emily loved to dance, showcasing her vibrant spirit on the dance floor.

Emily will be remembered for her delicious culinary creations, especially her famous tamales and other Mexican dishes that she lovingly prepared for her family. She shared her wisdom and humor with her grandchildren, imparting to them the “secrets to a good marriage,” showcasing her deep love and commitment to family.

Emily was known for her unwavering determination and cherished her old-fashioned ways. Her stubbornness was a testament to her strong spirit and resilience. Her family and friends will forever hold dear the memories of her warmth, kindness, and the love she showered upon them.

Emily Frances Gomez is survived by her children, Felix and wife Stephanie Gonzales and children Krystal, Felicita, Stephanie and Steven; Gilbert Gonzales and son Levi; Edward and Janie Gonzales and children Rosemary, Carmen and Edward; Leticia Gonzales and children Nikki, Cecilia and Megan; Paul and Elizabeth Salinas and children Nick, Marisa and Alonso Gongora; Robert and Violet Salinas and children Sebastian and Justice; Delfino and Donna Gomez and children Samantha, Martin and Joaquin; John and T.C. Gomez and children Karina, Gabby, Bobby, Violet and Sophia; brothers, Joe Patino, Jr., Johnny Patino, George Patino, Larry Patino, Frederick Patino; sisters, Marie G. Saenz, Belinda Martinez, Lydia Rodriguez. Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Delfino Gomez; her parents; son, Joseph Gonzales; sister, Gloria Cervantes; grandson, Johnny Gonzales; great-grandson, Justin Gonzales; niece, Jennifer Saenz; nephew, Johnathan Patino.

Visitation for Emily will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Friday, October 20, 2023 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with burial following at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

