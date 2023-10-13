Wayne Leonard Baugus, born on February 9, 1941, left this world on October 11, 2023, at the age of 82. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa who brought immense joy to the lives of his family and friends.

Wayne’s life was filled with passion, and one of his greatest joys was cheering for the Houston Astros. A devoted sports enthusiast, he followed the Astros with unwavering dedication and celebrated their victories with enthusiasm.

His love for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was another defining aspect of Wayne’s life. As a lifelong member, he shared his appreciation for rodeo and the agricultural world with others, leaving a lasting mark on the community.

In his younger years, Wayne was known for his love of dancing and his adventurous spirit when it came to trail rides. These experiences allowed him to create cherished memories with those close to him.

Wayne had a deep connection to the outdoors and found solace in working in his yard. Being in the garden and surrounded by nature brought him immense joy and tranquility.

However, Wayne’s most significant legacy was his role as a father. He was an exemplary father who provided unwavering love and guidance to his children. His impact on their lives will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Bonita Baugus, who stood by his side through thick and thin. He is also survived by his son, Rodney Warmke, and daughters, Arlene Pruitt and her husband Mark, Robin Baugus, JoJo Baugus and her wife Sherry, and Tammy McCarthy and her husband Chris.

Wayne leaves behind a legacy of love and family. He was blessed with grandchildren who adored him: Jennifer Baugus, Kris Thornton and his wife Lindsey, Trey Thornton and his wife Tiffany, Marshall Thornton and his wife Alma, Kelsie Curry and her husband Brandon, Kyle Nepveux and his wife Kristina, Cody Warmke, and Madelyn Warmke. He also cherished his great-grandchildren: Trent Strickland, Marlee Thornton, Leila Reyes, Morgan Thornton, Raven Thornton, Danika Yuen, JD Yuen, Kenton Thornton, Alivia Thornton, Emily Curry, and Baby Nepveux. Wayne also cherished his beloved furbaby, Pumpkin.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Betty Baugus, his daughter Diana Strickland, and his first wife, Betty Lou Baugus.

Wayne Baugus will be remembered for his warm smile, love for life, and the impact that he had on everyone he met. He leaves behind a legacy of love, family, and cherished memories that will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

