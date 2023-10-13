Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 11, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 11, 2023:

  • Smith, Michael Deshaun – Hold for State of Georgia (Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Armed Robbery)
  • Webb, Crystal Lenora – Public Intoxication
  • West, Ashton Lyndsay – Hold for Montgomery County (Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info)
  • Benson, Charles Nathaniel – Sexual Abuse of a Child (Continuous; Victim under 14) (no mugshot)
  • Smith, Jacob Henry – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Jackson, Alisha Idae – Possession of Marijuana
  • Arias, Justin Anthony – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance 
  • Kinder, Daniel Joseph – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Drivers License, Display Expired License Plate, No Drivers License (no mugshot)
