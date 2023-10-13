Dayton High School students create mammoth mum for homecoming

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that appears to be the case at Dayton High School where students in the floral design classes have constructed an 18-foot tall homecoming mum.

This colossal creation was modeled on traditional homecoming mums, worn by students all across the state during high school homecoming week, except that Dayton High School’s mum measures 5 feet across at the base and has ribbon streamers that are more than four yards long.

Unlike traditional mums that are made with fake and real flowers, the center of this mum is made of carefully folded white butcher paper surrounded by other colors of folded paper and ribbons. Hanging on a single ribbon in the middle is the word “Broncos.” Since Thursday and until later today, the mum has been mounted from a wall in the high school cafeteria.

Dayton High School Principal Geoff McCracken poses with some of the floral designs students who created the massive homecoming mum.

A focal point in the school cafeteria, the floral backdrop offers the perfect place for students to capture photos, snap selfies, and preserve memories of their special high school years. On Friday morning, DHS Principal Geoff McCracken snapped a selfie with one of the floral design classes had gathered for a photo. McCracken told the students how much he appreciates their handiwork and creativity.

According to Hali Wagner, ag science teacher who helped oversee the project, the mum was made using paper and items that were readily accessible at the school.

“We used what we could get here at this school for free. It was all about using our resources to have a low-cost fun activity for the kiddos to do, and I think they did a great job,” Wagner said.

The mum weighs around 50-75 pounds, she said. Even though it is not a world recording-breaking mum – that distinction still belongs to an Arlington, Texas, high school – it is the biggest ever for Dayton High School and most other schools in the area.

“The plan is to move it later this afternoon to the high school gym for the homecoming pep rally. Then we are going to cross our fingers and try to move it out to the football field,” Wagner said.

