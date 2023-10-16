Robert Dale Thornton, 57, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away on October 7, 2023, in Livingston, Texas. He was born on May 20, 1966, to the proud parents James Wesley Thornton and Elsie Faye Capps Thornton. Growing up in Shepherd, he graduated from Shepherd High School, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and cherished memories.

Robert was an electrician by trade, employed by Targa, but his true passion lay in the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, finding solace and joy in the natural world. His love for the wilderness was equaled only by his love for his family and friends. Robert had a special bond with his mother, earning him the endearing title of a “mama’s boy.” He was not just a son; he was a loving brother, a doting uncle, and a loyal friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Wesley Thornton, but he leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. Robert is survived by his beloved mother, Elsie Faye Bishop, his sister Cynthia Thornton, his brother Kenneth Thornton, and a host of nieces, nephews, and countless friends. His presence brought light into their lives, and his memory will continue to do so.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the visitation on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service honoring his life will commence at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Bob Seal, also at Pace Stancil Funeral Home. Following the service, Robert will be laid to rest at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd.

In honoring Robert’s love for the outdoors and camaraderie, pallbearers will include Jake Hoot, Ralph Swan, Earnest Ener, Paul Hardy, Forrest White, and Jimmy Smith.

