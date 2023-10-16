Lee Darlene Parker Greening was born in Livingston, TX on Sept. 26, 1947 to Venton Clifton & Cleora Darlene Parker. Her first year of life was spent in East Tempe. They moved off FM 2025 where she was raised in a small home close to her Grandparents, George Silas & Edna Lee Strange. She spent many days playing outside in the flower garden with her dolls & make-believe friends as she was an only child up until 10 yrs. of age when she became a big sister to Willene JoAnn Krieger.

In 1956 after the passing of her beloved father the family moved into town on Easy Street where she has resided until passing. She shared her home with her loving husband, Homer Lee Greening where they raised two daughters, Melissa and Sharla. In 2005, she was reunited with her son, Scott Jurecka.

Homer and Lee spent many years taking care of her mother and grandparents. They worked diligently to provide a safe and loving environment for the whole family. Dad & Mom made sure all needs were met and the holidays were always extra special thanks to Mom. Her holidays involved giving toys to needy children as well as providing for her own.

Lee strived for independence by always keeping a job. She loved being busy! She spent many days volunteering her time and effort to charity work. She raised so much money and cooked so many meals for different needs and events. She loved her community.

Her love for flowers inspired her to open Easy Street Florist in the winter of 1994. She grew her business with hard work and dedication. She always strived for excellence and customer satisfaction.

She has been THE AVON LADY in Cleveland forever!

Lee was SOCIAL MEDIA before social media…you could always call and get an address, phone number, health status, marital status, death notice, birth notice or any other pertinent information. If you know; you know!

She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them how to cook. She spent many days reading to her grandkids and teaching them new things. Scrabble was one of her favorite pastimes. She was always looking for an opponent.

She has more friends than anyone else I know. She never met a stranger and was always eager to share stories with anyone; a true “social butterfly”.

On October 13th, 2023, Lee Greening met her Heavenly Father. She left behind a tired and worn body that was struggling to make it through each day. She is now walking the streets of Gold with her loved ones who have passed before her, where she was ready to be. She is in the presence of our Lord.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

