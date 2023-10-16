Laisha Villarreal passed away on October 9, 2023, at her residence in Maben, Miss. She was 23 years old and a Manager/Convenient Store Cashier. Laisha was born April, 14, 2000, in San Fernando Tamaulipas, Mexico.

She is survived by her parents; Oscar Martin Ochoa Herrera and Luz Elena Villarreal Cepeda of Beulaville, N.C., one brother; Oscar Leonel Ochoa Villarreal, her grandparents; Leonel Villarreal Rodriguez and Laura Margarita Cepeda Alcala, her uncle and aunt; Alisardi Repollet Gonez and Briseida Villarreal Cepeda of Cleveland, Texas, and three cousins; Francisco Tejeda Villarreal, Alexis Repollet Villarreal and KimberLynn Repollet Villarreal.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Eupora, Miss., at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Oliver Funeral Home. An additional Funeral Service will also be held for family and friends at Neal Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas, on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the Chapel.

Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, October 16, 2023. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery in Cleveland, Texas. Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora, Miss., and Neal Funeral Home of Cleveland, Texas, is in charge of all arrangements. You may go online to leave a message of condolence for the family at http://www.ofheupora.com or http://www.nealfh.net

