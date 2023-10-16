Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 12, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 12, 2023:

  • Alcocer, Julio Cesar – Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Child, Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact
  • Brown, Timothy Ray – Disturbing the Public Peace 
  • Everton, Thomas Jacob – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Evading Arrest or Detention With previous conviction
  • Gallander, Brian Ellis – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manslaughter
  • Ramirez-Martinez, Aibi – Failure to Report Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Abandoning or Endangering a Child
  • Seiber, Cody Duane – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sifuentes, Maria – Hold for Transfer to McAllen – Driving While Intoxicated
