Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 12, 2023:
- Alcocer, Julio Cesar – Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Child, Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact
- Brown, Timothy Ray – Disturbing the Public Peace
- Everton, Thomas Jacob – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Evading Arrest or Detention With previous conviction
- Gallander, Brian Ellis – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manslaughter
- Ramirez-Martinez, Aibi – Failure to Report Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Abandoning or Endangering a Child
- Seiber, Cody Duane – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sifuentes, Maria – Hold for Transfer to McAllen – Driving While Intoxicated