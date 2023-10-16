Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 13, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 13, 2023:

Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief

Arrambide, Eduardo – Criminal Mischief

Benoit, Jeremy William – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation

Bond, Tammy Dean – Property Theft, Hold for Polk County (Credit or Debit Card Abuse)

Espino-Pike, Diego Antonio – Property Theft

Jaurez, Marcos – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated

Stevens, Johnny Quinn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trevino, Rigoberto – Driving While Intoxicated with Child under 15 Years Old

