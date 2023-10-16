Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 13, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 13, 2023:
- Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief
- Arrambide, Eduardo – Criminal Mischief
- Benoit, Jeremy William – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Bond, Tammy Dean – Property Theft, Hold for Polk County (Credit or Debit Card Abuse)
- Espino-Pike, Diego Antonio – Property Theft
- Jaurez, Marcos – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated
- Stevens, Johnny Quinn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Trevino, Rigoberto – Driving While Intoxicated with Child under 15 Years Old