Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 13, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 13, 2023:

  • Aguirre, Jade Lynn – Criminal Mischief
  • Arrambide, Eduardo – Criminal Mischief
  • Benoit, Jeremy William – Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
  • Bond, Tammy Dean – Property Theft, Hold for Polk County (Credit or Debit Card Abuse)
  • Espino-Pike, Diego Antonio – Property Theft
  • Jaurez, Marcos – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated
  • Stevens, Johnny Quinn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Trevino, Rigoberto – Driving While Intoxicated with Child under 15 Years Old
