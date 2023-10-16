Tiny tots steal the show at annual TVE Baby Parade

The annual Trinity Valley Exposition Baby Parade has always been a joyous event in Liberty, Texas. Young families and couples proudly walk their infants and toddlers through the downtown area, showcasing their cute costumes and cheerful smiles.

Standing along the sidewalks, waving and calling to the children, are their family members and local residents who are happy to see the tradition of the baby parade continue 100 years after it started.

However, like most events and traditions, the baby parade is facing a new challenge since COVID-19. Participation has declined, with only seven entries present in the parade last year. This year, there were 14 entries in the baby parade, giving organizers a glimpse of hope that it might soon return to the 30-40 entries that the parade had prior to the pandemic.

TVE rodeo queens and contestants kicked off the TVE Baby Parade on Saturday, Oct. 14, in downtown Liberty.

Brittany Hudnall explains that the TVE Baby Parade is being threatened by low participation at the start of the awards ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Brittany Hudnall, one of the organizers of the parade, is worried that it may be too late. On Saturday, prior to announcing the winners in the baby parade, Hudnall said that TVE is considering canceling the baby parade.

“This is usually the time when we announce the theme for next year’s baby parade. I cannot promise that there will be a next year for baby parade. TVE does not want to continue because we are not getting the participation,” Hudnall said. “If you have any suggestions for themes, we will go back to TVE. I am going to fight for the parade as I have been for the last 10 years.”

The winners of the parade categories are:

Walking – first place – Duck, Duck, Goose

Riding – first place – Clue: Mystery at Tudor; second place – Old Maid; and third place – Let’s Play Monopoly

Western Riding – Derby Day Horse Racing

Small Float – first place – Barrel of Monkeys and second place – Rock Em Sock Em

Large Float – first place – Mouse Trap and second place – Go Fish

Best Costume – Old Maid

Best Performance – Ava Monk

Best Overall – Toy Story

If you missed the baby parade, the good news is that most, if not all, of the floats and participants will be featured in the TVE Rodeo Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in downtown Liberty. That parade starts south of town near Main St. and Jefferson Dr., and travels south to the Liberty County Courthouse Square. The parade time is 10 a.m. If you come, bring a chair, blanket and any refreshments you might need as the TVE rodeo parades are generally more than an hour long.

Liberty Police Lt. Mike Parrish provided the TVE Baby Parade with an escort through downtown Liberty on Saturday.

