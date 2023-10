The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 14, 2023:

Allard, John Francis, Jr – Operation of Vehicle with Expired Registration, Driving While License Invalid

Crim, Justina – Public Intoxication

Martinez, Sheila Virginia – Public Intoxication

Mitchell, Freddie – Parole Violation

Wilkerson, Bryant Stephen – Driving While Intoxicated

