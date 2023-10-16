Lone Star College-Kingwood to host Fall Preview Day

LSC-Kingwood will host a Fall Preview Day for prospective students and their families to showcase all the educational and workforce opportunities within the college.

Fall Preview Day will take place on Saturday, October 21st, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the SCC.

Students will have a chance to explore various clubs, organizations, and programs.

“We will have demonstrations going on for our academic programs along with College 101 presentations in English & Spanish,” said Student Outreach Manager Nia Ramirez. “Our Spring registration opened on Oct. 9th so you will be able to register as well! Friendly staff will also be available to assist with checklist items!”

The College 101 presentations in English are at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Spanish College 101 presentations will be at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Tours will be offered to view hands-on demos at various departments around the campus – in Technology, Visual and Performing Arts, and Health Occupations areas. They will take place at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. During those tours, students will have the opportunity to walk through the art gallery, see inside the Cosmetology lab, and even watch a demonstration on how to take a radiograph.

Nachos will be also served.

For a look at the schedule or for more information, visit https://www.lonestar.edu/fallpreviewday.

