Lone Star College recognizes National Financial Aid Day

The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) reported a large number of students did not complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application in 2022, leaving $3.6 billion on the table. Lone Star College has dedicated advisors to help walk students through the application process to help them fund their education without incurring massive debt.

“Lone Star College offers many different financial aid options like scholarships, grants and relief funds to help students pay for their education,” said Mario K. Castillo, J.D., LSC chancellor. “We are here to help you succeed. Let’s use the unclaimed dollars to grow your future, not crush it under heavy financial obligations.”

NASFAA recognizes National Financial Aid Day Oct. 18 as an opportunity to honor financial aid professionals’ contributions that assist students in attending college. The event encourages colleges and universities to find special ways to acknowledge their financial aid employees’ hard work and dedication. National Financial Aid Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday of October each year.

“Many people miss out on getting the funds they need, and a lot of money is left on the table that can help relieve their financial burdens,” said Shannon Venezia, LSC senior associate vice chancellor, Financial Aid. “Completing the FAFSA application can be intimidating, but it takes less than an hour.”

The FAFSA application is normally available in October, but the department of education will launch a new simplified form in December for the 2024-2025 academic year. Once the updated application is available, the government email students who applied on the 2023-2024 form to remind them to apply for the next year. Learn more about the FAFSA delay at LoneStar.edu/FAFSA-Delay.

“Lone Star College has trained advisors at each campus to help you complete the FAFSA application, answer questions and help you make the best financial decisions based on your situation and goals,” said Venezia.

Financial Aid at Lone Star College helps families pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and other related costs. To learn more, view LoneStar.edu/Financial-Aid.

Winter Mini-mester registration is now open and the first day of class begins Dec. 18. View all offerings at LoneStar.edu/Registration.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

