Porter man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

A Porter man with outstanding warrants in Polk and Harris counties is now facing narcotics charges in Montgomery County after a traffic stop by the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office on Sunday, Oct. 15.

According to a statement from Pct. 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden’s Office, at approximately 11:45 p.m., a Pct. 4 deputy on patrol noticed a gold Kia Spectra traveling in the vicinity of the 23800 block of Walton Avenue in New Caney, Texas. The male occupant of the vehicle was positively identified as Shilo Wells, 26, of Porter, a wanted fugitive.

Wells had outstanding warrants from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Livingston, Texas, for violating his bond on multiple felony narcotics and weapons charges, as well as a warrant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston, Texas, for failure to appear on another weapons charge.

Several Pct. 4 deputies swiftly executed a high-risk traffic stop and successfully detaining Wells. A semi-automatic 9mm handgun reportedly was discovered in his waistband during the initial encounter. Subsequent investigation included a search of Wells’ vehicle, resulting in the alleged seizure of 15.8 grams of methamphetamine, 6.6 grams of Alprazolam, 2.2 grams of methadone, and 5.3 ounces of marijuana found in Wells’ backpack inside the vehicle.

Wells, who was already a convicted felon prior to this incident, was taken into custody on charges of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon, three counts of felony Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana (4 ounces to 5 pounds). Additionally, he was detained on the two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Shilo Wells

Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden commends his dedicated deputies for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the community, saying this incident is a testament to the exemplary work that underscores the mission of “Professional Law Enforcement Through Dedication and Compassion to the Public.” In this case, it resulted in the removal of an armed felon and illicit narcotics from our streets, making the community safer for all.

