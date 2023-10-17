Wanda Maxine (Williams) Pope passed away into eternal rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 12, 2023.

Wanda Williams was born in Locust Bayou, Ouachita County, Arkansas to Carl F. Williams and Cynthia L. York. Wanda graduated valedictorian from Hermitage High School, Hermitage, Arkansas, in 1949. Wanda had a full life as a homemaker, artist, avid gardener, world traveler, Sunday School teacher, church librarian, genealogist and a bookkeeper for Colvin, Inc.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Jeff Hoyle Pope; sister Ann Roberson; three sons, John Charles Colvin Jr. (Billie), Anthony Lynn Colvin (Beverly), Mark Wayne Colvin and stepson Richard Pope (Denise); grandchildren, Jeremy Colvin, Matthew Colvin, Joel Colvin, Drew Colvin, Hannah Mueller; step-grandchildren, Jeff Pope, Chris Pope, Jordan Pope, Amy Beck, Jessica Hatton; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by parents, Carl F. and Cynthia L. Williams, her first husband, John Charles Colvin; sisters, Charlotte, Jamie and Shirley; stepson, Mark Pope; stepdaughter, Ina Pope Barnwell and her step-granddaughter, April Smith.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org or the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org.

