Dallas Ray Arabie Sr. passed away, on Friday, October 13, 2023, in Baytown, Texas, at the age of 81. He was born on October 13, 1942, in Crowley, Louisiana, to Edwin and Edwina Arabie, and he was the third of six children. Dallas was also a long-term resident of Liberty, Texas, and a long-standing member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

He is survived by Betty Jo Arabie: his eldest brother Edwin Arabie Jr.; as well as his two children, Gary Arabie and Wife Melinda, and Keith Arabie and Wife Samantha. Dallas is also survived by his many grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; his nieces; and his nephews.

He is preceded in death by his Parents Edwin and Edwina Arabie; his wife Joan Garrett Arabie; his brother Jimmy Arabie Sr.; his sisters Rose Arabie Parker, Olive Arabie Sanchez, and Patty Ann Arabie Norris; and his son Dallas Ray “Sonny” Arabie Jr.

Dallas was known as a jack-of-all trades, and a master carpenter. He was a devoted fan of NASCAR, as well as the NHRA, and would help anyone in need.

Family and Friends are invited to honor the life of Dallas, on Monday, October 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service at the LIberty Catholic Cemetery, in Liberty.

Online condolences and memories can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

