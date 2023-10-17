Robert Ray “Bobby” Teschendorf, 68, of Batson, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. Bobby was born on March 28. 1955 to the late Woodrow John Teschendorf and Viola Riedesel in Robstown, Texas. Bobby was a retired truck driver serving over 30 years and traveling throughout the US with several companies. He loved to fish. Bobby loved his family, and he will always be remembered as a “big cut-up”. He will truly be missed by all who loved him.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Johnny Teschendorf, Frank Teschebdorf, Billy Teschendorf; and sister, Alice Bradford.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Diane Teschendorf of Batson, Texas; son, Brian Teschendorf and wife Tori of Batson, Texas; daughter, Tiffany Ray and husband Leland of Saratoga, Texas; sisters, Sharon Hlanvinka and husband Johnny of Beeville, Texas, Carolyn Friday and husband Larry of Sulphur Springs, Texas; grandchildren, CB Teschendorf and partner Nic Ward, Tara Nance and husband Caleb, Dillan Ray, Casten Teschendorf and fiance Mabry Teschendorf, Alexa Teschendorf, Tooty Ray; great grandchildren, Steston Nance, Spradley Nance; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc, and Haven of Rest Crematory in Orange, Texas. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert “Bobby” Ray Teschendorf please visit our Sympathy Store.

