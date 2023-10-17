Brett Allen Hoglund, 26, was born July 2, 1997, and passed away October 11, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Clyde Hoglund; sisters, Jennifer Bagwell and husband, Caleb, Shelbi Hawkins and husband, Tanner; grandparents, Max and Jeanette Haney; uncle, David Haney and wife, Valerie; nieces and nephews, Presley, Hunter, Colton, Brantley, Raylee, and Grayson; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Haney Hoglund.

Family will receive friends 10:00 -11:00 a.m., Friday, October 20th at Rural Shade Baptist Church with a 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment to follow at Brookside Cemetery.

