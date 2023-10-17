Dayton firefighters transform station into haunted house

Dayton Volunteer Fire Department once again will host a haunted house this Halloween season. The haunted house will be inside Dayton VFD’s Station 2, 203 Cook St, Dayton, behind Dayton’s Jack-in-the-Box.

The haunted house will be open on October 20, 21, 27 and 28. The doors open at nightfall and it closes nightly at 11 p.m.

“Between me and the other guys, I think we put almost 50 hours of work time in to get it together. We’re looking at a thousand feet of haunted house. This year is going to be in memory of our recently fallen brother, Robert Higginbotham,” said Dayton firefighter Bradley Templeton.

Dayton firefighters and volunteers begin the process of creating a haunted house inside Fire Station 2.

The length of each terrifying tour ranges from 8 to 20 minutes, depending on how quickly the group chooses to go, but if you rush, you might miss some of the extra elements that were added this year.

Each time through the haunted house is $12 and all funds will go to pay for the necessities of the fire department like gear, truck upkeep, training and the expansion of next year’s haunted house.

This year’s fundraising goal is $10,000 profit, so swing by to help make this year a success and support your local fire department.

