It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Dana Brady. She departed from this world on Oct 12, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering love and devotion to her children, Destiny Fergeson, Tiffany Fergeson, Chance Fergeson, and Makayna Brady; granddaughter, Paisley Nisbit; along with her siblings, Molly Brady, Nicholas Colbert, Candace Colbert, Noel Colbert, Catherine Mullenex, Jennifer Lee, Javon Brady, and Mary Dempsey, who was like a sister to her.

Dana’s life revolved around her precious babies, who meant the world to her. Her unparalleled love, care, and dedication knew no bounds when it came to her children. She took pride in being their pillar of strength, their guiding light, and their biggest cheerleader. Dana cherished every moment spent with them and found immense joy in witnessing their growth and happiness.

Among those closest to Dana were her adoring parents, Diane Brady and Robert Brady. Diane’s unwavering support and encouragement always drove Dana to be her best self. Additionally, Dana shared an unbreakable bond with her sister, Molly Brady, who provided constant love, support, and strength throughout their lives

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Dana lived a life rooted in love and compassion. In 1986, she, along with her family, embarked on a new chapter in Porter, Texas. This move marked the beginning of countless memories, adventures, and milestones for Dana and her loved ones.

Dana’s infectious laughter, warm smile, and kind heart touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will forever be remembered for her unwavering love, selflessness, and dedication to her family. Her legacy will continue to live on through her children and the countless lives she has positively impacted.

During this time of grieving, we find solace in the memories we shared with Dana. Let us remember her as a beautiful soul who brought joy and happiness into the lives of those around her. Though she may be physically absent, her spirit will forever reside in our hearts.

A memorial service will be determined on a later date.

May our dear Dana rest peacefully and eternally in the embrace of love. She will be deeply missed, but her love and legacy will continue to live on within us all.

