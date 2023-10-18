Bobby Gene Cowen

Came into this world July 13, 1937, as the youngest twin and the baby of 5 children. He heard the voice of Heaven call his name in the early morning of October 13, 2023, and was mentally sharp as a tack to the very end.

His parents, Ira Benton Cowen and Ora Mae (Dunn) Cowen, his brother and sisters preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Norva “Faye” Cowen, in 1956 and their love story spanned over 67 1/2 years. They were blessed with 5 children, Sheryl (spouse Richard), Donna (spouse Brett), Diane (spouse Eric) Monte “Tiger” (spouse JJ), Barry (spouse Kristi), and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

More than anything, he loved Jesus and his wife and was very protective of his family. His lifelong profession was being a machinist. He took pride in being the very best, not only in his work life, but in everything he did. He also enjoyed teaching others how to do things, whatever it was, the “right way”.

Some of his finest traits were faith, honesty and integrity. He and Faye knew the importance of instilling moral values and a great work ethic in their children and taught their children how to work hard for what they wanted. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to their church family at Dayton First Assembly of God.

