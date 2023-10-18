Robert Steve Hajovsky, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. He was born on October 23, 1934, in Eastgate, Texas, to proud parents, Stephen Joseph Hajovsky and Annie Vyoral Hajovsky. Robert spent his entire life in the Eastgate/Dayton area, leaving an indelible mark on his community through his kindness, passion, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends.

A true son of Texas, Robert was a proud graduate of the Class of ’53 from Dayton High School. He was deeply rooted in his faith as a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Robert was also an active member of the KJT organization (Catholic Czech-Union of Texas) and a former member of the Knights of Columbus, where he found camaraderie and purpose.

Robert’s career was marked by hard work and a commitment to excellence. He dedicated many years of service to the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, exemplifying his selflessness and bravery. While serving his country in the Army, Robert worked as a tank mechanic, learning in-depth about the trade. Later, he was employed by John Deere, where he showcased his exceptional mechanical skills. His love for all things mechanical earned him the endearing nickname “a mechanical genius.” He had a passion for driving tractors, working on cars, and building fences, skills that he mastered over the years.

An avid outdoorsman, Robert found joy in working with cows and never settled for a moment of idleness. Memories coaching his three sons in Peewee baseball were some of his fondest. He possessed an insatiable spirit and was fondly remembered for his love of dancing. A talented dancer, he would often grace the dance floor, delighting in the music and the company of his friends and family. He cherished these moments and made it a point to dance at least twice a week, showcasing his zest for life.

In his youth, Robert spoke Czech, honoring his heritage and family traditions. He was a man of deep connections and profound love, as evidenced by his relationships with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Robert is survived by his sons Bradley Hajovsky and wife Amie, Scott Hajovsky and wife Amy, Glen Hajovsky and wife Virginia; his cherished grandchildren Aaron Hajovsky and wife Casey, Emily Fagerstrom and husband Jared, Val Hajovsky and wife Kayla, Nicholas Hajovsky, Robert Wayne Hajovsky and wife Ashley, Shane Hajovsky, Tamara Harris and husband Alex, Jessica McAndrew and husband John, Laykin Hajovsky, Jennifer Smith; and his beloved great-grandchildren Lane, Wyatt, Colter, Landon, Eryn, Kaden, Henry, Charlie, Perry, Tyler, and Ryan.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Anne Marie Hajovsky, his brother James Hajovsky, and his beloved wife, Juanita Kurtz Hajovsky.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Robert’s remarkable life at the visitation, which will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass in honor of his life will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Following the Mass, Robert will be laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery.

Pallbearers, chosen to carry Robert on his final journey, will be Aaron Hajovsky, Robert Wayne Hajovsky, Val Hajovsky, Shane Hajovsky, Nicholas Hajovsky, Alex Harris, Bryce McQueary, and John McAndrew.

