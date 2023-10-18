Don Alan Helmer

Don Alan Helmer, 78, of Devers, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas surrounded by family. Don was born on March 5, 1945, to the late Frank Helmer and Mary Lilla Dillard in Anderson, Texas.

Don was a retired truck driver, and in his earlier years was a member of Pipefitter’s Union Local # 211 working out at manufacturing plants. He loved hunting, working cows, guns, classic cars, working on lawn mowers, and any mechanical equipment. One of his favorite past time was listening to his classic country music. Don was a faithful servant to the Lord, and he loved his family. Don will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul Helmer, Ray Helmer, and Herbert Davenport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 25 years, Tammy Helmer of Devers, Texas; sons, Frank Helmer and wife Connie of Montgomery, Texas, Gary Don Helmer and wife Selene of Magnolia, Texas; daughter, Kimberly Helmer of Conroe, Texas; sister, Theresa Shimek and husband Ronnie of Batson, Texas; grandchildren, Jessi Davis and husband Alan, Andrew Helmer, Blake Helmer and wife Alyssa, Dylan Helmer, Lacey Helmer; great grandchildren, Lilla Davis, Merrissa Helmer, Willow Helmer; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Graveside service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, 1:00 pm at Rice Belt Cemetery in Devers, Texas, with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Interment to follow at Rice Belt Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

