Roy Dennis Y’Barbo, 81, of Sour Lake, Texas, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at his residence. Roy was born on December 27, 1941, in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Ellis Y’Barbo and Nova Y’Barbo. Mr. Y’Barbo owned Barbo Feed and Supply in Bevil Oaks, Texas where he later retired. He will truly be missed by all who loved him.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene Kelcher and brother, Thomas Y’Barbo.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Donene Nugent of Sour Lake, Texas; brothers, Charles Y’Barbo of Labelle, Texas and Richard Y’Barbo of Silsbee, Texas; grandson, Westen Chan Nugent of Sour Lake, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas.

