Funeral service for Bruce Everett Creel, 61, of Addison, IL, will be held Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 3pm at Village Mills Cemetery in Village Mills, TX. Reverend Hector Marchado from Faith and Family Funeral Home will officiate.

Bruce was born on October 24, 1961, in Beaumont, Texas, to the late Carl and Essie Creel and passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, in Elmhurst, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years Lee Ann Lunsford Creel, step-son Joshua Tinucci and wife Amy and grandson George of Forest Park, IL. Siblings Nell Clark of Hillside, IL, Rnell Bryant of Tomball, TX, Liz Brock and husband Donald of McHenry, MS and David Creel and wife Karen of Sabine Pass, TX; as well as many nieces, nephews other close family members and friends.

Bruce was a very fun-loving jokester from Texas and loved spending time with his family. He had lived in Illinois since 1989 when he and Lee were married. He was particularly fond of their cats.

He will be greatly missed!

