Teresa Annette Gardner Abt, 63, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 11, 1959, in Dallas, Texas to the late William Anderson and Danny Maxine McIntire Gardner. Although she grew up in Mississippi, Teresa made Anahuac her forever home. She married the love of her life, Robert Abt on September 16, 1976, and together raised their three children.

Teresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She had a passion for crocheting, listening to Alan Jackson, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Teresa’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. She was known as the lunch lady at Anahuac Elementary, where she worked for many years. Teresa later went to work at Dollar General in Anahuac before transferring to the store in the Hamshire Fannett area. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; and a few aunts and uncles. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of forty-seven years Robert “Bobby” Abt of Anahuac; her children Clinton Abt and wife Tamara of Anahuac, Danyell Trousdale and husband Curtis of Dayton, and Clayton Abt of Anahuac; her grandchildren Paytton, Dalton, and Colton Havard, Abbi, and Tripp Abt; her sisters Connie Jones, and Donna Frazier and husband Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Teresa’s life will be held at 11am, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Hankamer Community Building, 9511 Hwy 61 in Hankamer.

