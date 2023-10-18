Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 16, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 16, 2023:
- Oncale, Adrianna – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Ryan, Devon Eugene – Criminal Mischief
- Ochoa, Hector – Aggravated Kidnapping With a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Robbery
- Aguilar, Josue Isaac – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping With a Deadly Weapon
- Koch, Marshall Logan – Hold for Fort Bend County-Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Martinez, Sheila Virginia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Grimet, Mechelle Broussard – Possession of a Controlled Substance