Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 16, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 16, 2023:

  • Oncale, Adrianna – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Ryan, Devon Eugene – Criminal Mischief
  • Ochoa, Hector – Aggravated Kidnapping With a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Robbery
  • Aguilar, Josue Isaac – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping With a Deadly Weapon
  • Koch, Marshall Logan – Hold for Fort Bend County-Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Martinez, Sheila Virginia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Grimet, Mechelle Broussard – Possession of a Controlled Substance 
