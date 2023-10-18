PHOTOS: TVE rodeo parade highlights

The TVE Rodeo Parade, the official start to rodeo events for the Trinity Valley Exposition, was held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in downtown Liberty.
Nearly 100 entries – from floats, bands, horses and decorated vehicles – made up this year’s parade. Bill Buchanan, the longtime owner of the now-defunct KSHN radio, was honored as the parade marshal.
For more information on TVE events taking place this week, go online to https://www.tvefair.com/events.
Below are the photos taken of the parade by Bluebonnet News.
