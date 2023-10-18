PHOTOS: TVE rodeo parade highlights

The TVE Rodeo Parade, the official start to rodeo events for the Trinity Valley Exposition, was held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in downtown Liberty.

Nearly 100 entries – from floats, bands, horses and decorated vehicles – made up this year’s parade. Bill Buchanan, the longtime owner of the now-defunct KSHN radio, was honored as the parade marshal.

For more information on TVE events taking place this week, go online to https://www.tvefair.com/events.

Below are the photos taken of the parade by Bluebonnet News.

The parade begins with an escort by Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin.

Parade Marshal Bill Buchanan is escorted by his longtime friend, Tiffany York, for the TVE Rodeo Parade.

Police Chief Gary Martin TVE board of directors Bruce Lockhart Laynie Strickhausen

Contestants for TVE rodeo queen and junior rodeo queen

Leslie Lawrence was the emcee for the TVE rodeo parade. Sheriff Bobby Rader and Chief Deputy Billy Knox Jayda Lott and Alexia McCulloch, daughters of Bluebonnet News publisher Vanesa Brashier, represented Bluebonnet News in the parade as Brashier was busy taking photos of all the entries. Accompanying them were grandchildren Kyle Lott and Leah Brightwell.

