Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 17, 2023:

Andress, Patrick Ryan – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)

Cummings, Brenda – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Griffin, Dorthea Rae – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Haff, Cory Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Medley, Victoria – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Oncale, Jonathan – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions

Rodriguez, Edgar – Hold for Harris County (Theft)

Shedd, Tiarra Jeane – Theft

