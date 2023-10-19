Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 17, 2023:
- Andress, Patrick Ryan – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)
- Cummings, Brenda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Griffin, Dorthea Rae – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Haff, Cory Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Medley, Victoria – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Oncale, Jonathan – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions
- Rodriguez, Edgar – Hold for Harris County (Theft)
- Shedd, Tiarra Jeane – Theft