Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 17, 2023:

  • Andress, Patrick Ryan – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)
  • Cummings, Brenda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Griffin, Dorthea Rae – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Haff, Cory Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Medley, Victoria – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
  • Oncale, Jonathan – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions
  • Rodriguez, Edgar – Hold for Harris County (Theft)
  • Shedd, Tiarra Jeane – Theft
