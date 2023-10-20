Terry Glynn Duff, 64, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Baytown. He was born on November 16, 1958, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Wilburn Clarence and Billie Janice Montingh Duff. Terry was a member of Hardin Baptist Church. He graduated from Hardin High School, class of 1977. He worked as a truck driver.

Terry pursued many interests, some of which included his love for fishing, hunting, and eating Oreos, popcorn, and ice cream. He was very kind and loving. Terry was hard working, and determined, when he set his mind to do something he kept going until he accomplished that goal. He had a wonderful sense of humor; he could easily light up a room with his presence.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother Jerry Lynn Duff; his sister Billie Diane Duff; his brother-in-law Donald Lee Brantley. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife of 21 years Jackie Duff of Carriere, Mississippi; his daughters Hannah Duff of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Kaitlyn Duff of Carriere, Mississippi; his son Austen McNay of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; his sister Brenda Brantley of Dayton; his numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Terry’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

Online condolences and memories can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

