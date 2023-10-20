Terry Glynn Duff

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Terry Glynn Duff, 64, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Baytown. He was born on November 16, 1958, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Wilburn Clarence and Billie Janice Montingh Duff. Terry was a member of Hardin Baptist Church. He graduated from Hardin High School, class of 1977. He worked as a truck driver.

Terry pursued many interests, some of which included his love for fishing, hunting, and eating Oreos, popcorn, and ice cream. He was very kind and loving. Terry was hard working, and determined, when he set his mind to do something he kept going until he accomplished that goal. He had a wonderful sense of humor; he could easily light up a room with his presence.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother Jerry Lynn Duff; his sister Billie Diane Duff; his brother-in-law Donald Lee Brantley. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife of 21 years Jackie Duff of Carriere, Mississippi; his daughters Hannah Duff of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Kaitlyn Duff of Carriere, Mississippi; his son Austen McNay of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; his sister Brenda Brantley of Dayton; his numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Terry’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

Online condolences and memories can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

Previous articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 17, 2023
Next articleJuvencio Canelo Hernandez
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.