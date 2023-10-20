Juvencio Canelo Hernandez, 53, passed away on the morning of Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Anahuac, Texas. He was born on April 24, 1970, in El Ojo de Agua de Nieto, Tarimoro, Guanajuato to Miguel Hernandez and Ofelia Canelo. Juvencio came to the States to give a better way of life for his family. He was a proud U.S. Citizen and enjoyed traveling back to his hometown.

Juvencio married his loving wife, Maricela Hernandez, on July 13, 1992. He loved music, playing soccer, going to the park, and spending time with kids. He had a passion for cars and enjoyed fixing and working on them. He was very well known in the Anahuac community, everyone loved him, and he will be missed. Juvencio was a loving and devoted father, brother, son, and friend to many.

Juvencio was preceded in death by his parents, Miguel Hernandez, and Ofelia Canelo; his sister, Caritina Hernandez; his brothers, Fidel and Ismael Hernandez. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Roberto Hernandez, Javier Hernandez and wife Yuri, Maricela Hernandez, Oswaldo Hernandez, Sandra Hernandez, Jarelis Hernandez, Brenda Hernandez, and Cristian Hernandez; his grandkids Ishbel and Javier Jr.

Hernandez; his siblings Guillermina Hernandez, Cristina Hernandez, Ofelia Hernandez, Oliva Hernandez, Benjamin Hernandez, Miguel Hernandez, Elias Hernandez, and Moises Hernandez; his former wife Maricela Hernandez; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral will follow at 1pm, at the funeral home, with Fr. Julius Agah as Celebrant. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

