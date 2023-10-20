Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 18, 2023:

  • Alvarado, Luis – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Compton, Charles Wayne III – Hold for State of Louisiana, Theft of Firearm/Simple Burglary
  • Rodriguez, Arturo Addison – Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
  • Chapman, Joseph Wayne, Jr – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Alvarez, Leslie Vasquez – Possession of Marijuana
  • Mouton, Chas Dimon – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Calvin, Christopher L, Jr – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child with Intent/Knowledge, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Delvalle, Jesus – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child with Intent/Knowledge, Possession of Marijuana
  • Hughes, Abreial Lamonica – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child with Intent/Knowledge
