Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 18, 2023:
- Alvarado, Luis – Driving While Intoxicated
- Compton, Charles Wayne III – Hold for State of Louisiana, Theft of Firearm/Simple Burglary
- Rodriguez, Arturo Addison – Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
- Chapman, Joseph Wayne, Jr – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Alvarez, Leslie Vasquez – Possession of Marijuana
- Mouton, Chas Dimon – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Calvin, Christopher L, Jr – Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child with Intent/Knowledge, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Delvalle, Jesus – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child with Intent/Knowledge, Possession of Marijuana
- Hughes, Abreial Lamonica – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Abandonment/Endangerment of a Child with Intent/Knowledge