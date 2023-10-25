300-plus Texas DPS retirees, lawmen gather in Cleveland for 10th annual reunion

The 10th Annual Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Firearms Qualification event took place on Wednesday, Oct. 25, hosted by the Texas Department of Public Safety at the Liberty County law enforcement firearms qualification range in Cleveland. It was a wonderful opportunity for more than 300 Texas DPS and Texas Ranger retirees to enjoy a fish dinner while catching up with each other and honing their firearms skills.

“It’s an honor for you guys to be here, and for us to have the opportunity to give back a little bit for all the service that you provided to the State and for the foundation of this great agency that you all built for us to stand on,” said Major Grover “Frank” Huff, who oversees Company A of the Texas Rangers, which is part of Texas DPS.

Huff, who worked as a Texas Ranger in Liberty County for many years, said that by the next reunion he will be part of the retirees, not the active DPS staff who organize the event. Huff plans to retire in January 2024.

Major Grover “Frank” Huff announces that this year will be his last as the head of Company A for the Texas Rangers as he plans to retire in January 2024.

Among the retirees in attendance was J.R. Allen, former regional director for the Southeast Texas Region for DPS, who has been a loyal participant at every reunion. With 30-plus years of dedicated service under his belt, Allen is a true inspiration to the younger generation.

Allen comes from a line of dedicated DPS officers – his late father, James Robert Allen Sr., was also a regional commander for Texas DPS’s Regional 6, and his brother is a retired state trooper. Additionally, his cousin Brian Hawthorne serves as the sheriff of Chambers County. Allen’s devotion to his work runs deep and is deeply ingrained in his family.

Allen, who has enjoyed DPS assignments in Midland, Beaumont, Garland, Woodville, El Campo, New Braunfels, Brenham and Victoria, spoke of his passion for being a highway patrolman, a career he was drawn to since childhood. Even after all these years, he says that if he had to do it all over again, he would still endeavor to be a lawman.

Left to right are Texas Rangers Company A Major Grover “Frank” Huff, retired DPS regional commander J.R. Allen, Capt. Jeff Owles and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess.

J.R. Allen is pictured in this 1987 photo. He is standing alongside the Ford Mustang vehicle style that was favored by Texas DPS at the time.

Over the years, the job has changed, not because of any changes in the DPS organization but due to societal changes. Allen believes the job has gotten harder for troopers, especially since they are frequently called to the border to handle the continuous flow of illegal immigrants coming into the United States, which prevents troopers assigned to counties from devoting their time to their own communities.

“They’re moving some of those positions to the border so you’ve got less coverage for the highway patrol in those counties,” Allen said. “But there ain’t a hell of a lot more they can do about it. They’ve got to have them on the border; they gotta have them to rotate.”

Law enforcement’s role has gotten harder also because many in the younger generations have not been taught to respect law enforcement and the rules of society. Still, even with those challenges, Allen contends that law enforcement is a noble profession and that Texas DPS is the best law enforcement organization around.

Today, Allen, 71, spends his retirement years tending to his late wife Brenda’s family farm – a 43-acre estate outside of Brenham. So far, he hasn’t missed a single reunion in the 10 years they have been held in the Cleveland area, except for 2020 when the event was canceled due to COVID. He looks forward to attending every year.

When asked if it makes him sad to not see the friends who passed in the year prior at each reunion, Allen said, “No, at my age, you expect to lose friends. At this age, people no longer feel invincible.”

Texas DPS retirees from Southeast Texas packed the pavilion at the Liberty County law enforcement shooting range in Cleveland on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Many came to qualify with their firearms while some came just for the camaraderie and food. Law enforcement officers line up for fresh fish to come out of the fryers at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Firearms event for Texas DPS on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Liberty County law enforcement shooting range in Cleveland. Pictured are Liberty County Pct. 3 Constable Mark “Maddog” Davison (left) and retired Texas Game Warden Mike Boone, who is best known for being featured on “Lone Star Law.” The cook team at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Firearms is led by John Coleman (center). Left to right are Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, Ryan Arthur, DPS CID Sgt. Ryan Arthur, Pct. 2 Commissioner and retired DPS Sgt. Greg Arthur (father of Ryan), and Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski. Liberty County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Billy Knox (left) visits with Capt. Buck Clendennen with the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office at the Ol Farts Fish Fry and Firearms event for Texas DPS. The event was held on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Liberty County law enforcement shooting range in Cleveland. Texas Ranger Brandon Bess thanks all the sponsors who made this year’s reunion for Texas DPS possible. Sgt. Rob Willoughby, who supervises the Liberty County office, is pictured with Gerald Brown, the regional director for Texas DPS. Major Terry Truett, Sgt. Rob Willoughby, Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire and Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman

Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, who organizes the luncheon every year, thanked the sponsors and donors who made this year’s event possible. The list of donors and sponsors includes Chief Tony Leal, The Hat Store, Superior Trophies, John and Amy Hebert, LWL Construction Baytown, PPI Security, County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Wes Hinch, Bluebonnet News, JLA Properties, Jimmie Bear Cullars, Texas State Troopers Association, American Association of State Troopers, Texas DPS Officers Association, Texas Municipal Police Association, Vanesa Brashier, John Coleman, Chad Fitzgerald and Ryan Fitzgerald of the Trux Store, John Hart, Jennifer Bergman Harkness, Texas DPS Foundation, DPS Citizens Academy Alumni, Liberty County Sheriff’s Chaplain Kenneth Smith, Texas Highway Patrol and Criminal Investigative Division staff and all the Company A Texas Rangers.

Tony Leal, now retired from Texas DPS, once served in Liberty. Today one of his businesses provided customized mugs and ice chests at the Ol’ Farms Fish Fry and Firearms event in Cleveland. Sgt. Rob Willoughby and Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds, Alexia McCulloch with Bluebonnet News and Cleveland ISD trustee Willie Carter were among the guests at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Firearms event in Cleveland on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Texas Rangers Chief Jason Taylor attended Wednesday’s reunion in Cleveland. Judge Robert Trapp, who is the presiding judge for the Second Administrative Judicial Region of Texas, visits with his longtime friend, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Firearms event in Cleveland on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Royce Wheeler, range coordinator for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, has been a driving force for the Liberty County law enforcement firing range for many years. He previously served as Pct. 6 constable for many years before his retirement. Looking on behind him is Steve Rasberry with the sheriff’s office. Left to right are retired Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Glen Goodwin and Ivan Pierce. Both Goodwin and Pierce are investigators for the Liberty County DA’s office. Dayton City Councilman John Headrick, who also works for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, is pictured with Deputy Gary Bowers (right) at the Ol’ Farts Fish Fry and Firearms event in Cleveland on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

