Huffman man killed in head-on crash in Rye

A two-vehicle crash around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, killed one driver and the other driver had to be airlifted to HCA Kingwood Hospital with serious injuries.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, criminal charges may be filed against the driver suspected of causing the crash. Willoughby said it is believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The deceased driver is identified as Gerald Hillman, 60, of Huffman. Hillman was traveling westbound on FM 787 in a 2018 Ford E350 box van.

The surviving driver is Kekela Richards, 40, of Thicket, Texas. Richards was traveling eastbound on FM 787 in a 1997 Ford F250 pickup truck.

Willoughby said Richards drove into the westbound lane of travel, causing a collision with the box van. Hillman was killed in the crash.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish conducted an inquest at the scene and made the pronouncement of death. Hillman’s next of kin have been notified, Willoughby said.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Austin Alexander with the assistance of Trooper John Broadway, Sgt. Willoughby, and two out-of-are a troopers who happened to be in the area – Troopers Woodings and Michael Priest.

The accident caused FM 787 east of the Rye intersection to be closed for a few hours.

