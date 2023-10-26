Joyce Louise Petty Mertz

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Joyce Louise Petty Mertz, 95, of Highlands, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at her home.  She was born September 15, 1928, in Baytown to her late parents, Oscar Petty and Edith Barrow Petty.

Mrs. Mertz had lived in Highlands since 1955 and was a member of the First Apostolic Church there and had previously lived in Baytown. She was a very crafty person, having made many floral arrangements and arts and crafts projects. Earlier in life she did a lot of crocheting, cooking and playing the piano by ear.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edmund Otto Mertz; sons, Rodney Wayne Mertz, Jay Anthony Mertz and Larry Mertz; daughter, Susan Mertz Holston and all of her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Dea Ann Mertz Joerg; grandchildren, Wendy, Brandy, Sabrina, Daniel, Crystal, Jonathan, Candace and Amber.  Also surviving her are numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, more family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Old Kinkler Cemetery in Hallettsville, Texas. All services are under the guidance of Pace Stancil Funeral Home Dayton, Texas.

Bluebonnet News
