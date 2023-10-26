Manuel Espinoza-Guerrero, of Cleveland, Texas, went into rest on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at age 51. He was born on Thursday, June 1, 1972, the son of José Espinoza and María Esther Espinoza, who preceded him in death.

Manuel is also preceded in death by his daughter, Juanita Espinoza-Gonzalez; his brother, Ignacio Espinoza; and sisters Alicia Guerrero and Antonia Romo. His beloved wife of 33 years, María Espinoza, stays to treasure his memory; two daughters, Carla Espinoza, Jennifer Espinoza; two sons, Johnny Espinoza, Francisco Espinoza; seven brothers, José Manuel Espinoza, Nicolás Espinoza, José Luis Espinoza, Rogelio Espinoza, Aurelio Espinoza, Juan Espinoza, Florentino Espinoza; two sisters, Cleotilde Espinoza, Elizabeth Espinoza; seven grandchildren, Gredmarie, Sebastian, Damian, Evangeline, Jayden, Jazzlyn, Jacob; along with many other loving relatives and cherished friends.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, a wake will be held for Manuel in the chapel of the Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Manuel’s funeral will be held immediately thereafter at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

All services are being handled under the reliable care of Neal Funeral Home.

Manuel Espinoza-Guerrero, de Cleveland, Texas, entró en reposo el domingo 22 de octubre de 2023, a los 51 años. Nació el jueves 1 de junio de 1972, hijo de José Espinoza y María Esther Espinoza, quienes lo precedieron en la muerte. A Manuel también le preceden en la muerte su hija, Juanita Espinoza-González, su hermano, Ignacio Espinoza; y las hermanas Alicia Guerrero y Antonia Romo. Su amada esposa de 33 años, María Espinoza, se queda para atesorar su memoria; dos hijas, Carla Espinoza, Jennifer Espinoza; dos hijos, Johnny Espinoza, Francisco Espinoza; siete hermanos, José Manuel Espinoza, Nicolás Espinoza, José Luis Espinoza, Rogelio Espinoza, Aurelio Espinoza, Juan Espinoza, Florentino Espinoza; dos hermanas, Cleotilde Espinoza, Elizabeth Espinoza; siete nietos, Gredmarie, Sebastian, Damian, Evangeline, Jayden, Jazzlyn, Jacob; junto con muchos otros familiares amorosos y amigos preciados. El viernes 27 de octubre de 2023, de 7:00 p. m. a 10:00 p. m., se llevará a cabo un velorio para Manuel en la capilla de la Funeraria Neal. Los servicios funerarios se llevarán a cabo en la Iglesia Católica de Santa María el sábado 28 de octubre de 2023 a las 10:00 a.m. El entierro de Manuel se llevará a cabo inmediatamente después en el cementerio Cleveland Memorial.

Todos los servicios están siendo manejados bajo el cuidado confiable de Neal Funeral Home.

