Cleveland PD: Fake name leads to higher charges for shoplifting suspect

A 32-year-old New Caney woman, Adrianna Oncale, was arrested by Cleveland police officers around 3 p.m. Oct. 15 after police were dispatched to the Walmart store in Cleveland.

Upon the arrival of Officer Brown, he was advised that the store managers had a female detained in the office who had been caught shoplifting.

Officer Brown spoke with Oncale, who advised that she had recently moved to Texas and did not have an identification. She reportedly provided a name and date of birth, but dispatchers could find no records for her information.

Oncale was taken into custody for the alleged shoplifting and escorted to Brown’s patrol vehicle.

“Adrianna was told that an officer would have to scan her fingerprints, so she could positively be identified,” said Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, adding that the woman became very jittery. “Adrianna told Officer Brown she did not wish to tell Walmart her real name, but would give him her correct name after telling him a fake name earlier in the office. Adrianna was then placed in custody for Failure to Identify/Give False Information.”

During a search of Oncale’s purse, Officer Brown allegedly discovered two clear plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. This resulted in an additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. The two baggies containing the substance were seized and held as evidence.

Adrianna was transported to the Cleveland Police Department Jail where she was booked-in.

Bonds are set at $28,000. She was later transported to the Liberty County Jail.

