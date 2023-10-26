3 arrested in Porter for burglary of a vehicle, theft of firearm and evading

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office District 3 Patrol on Oct. 25, at around 3 a.m., were dispatched to the 20300 block of Presley Grove in Porter, Texas, in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

While responding to the area, multiple callers contacted dispatch, stating the occupants of the suspicious vehicle were burglarizing cars in the area.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop, however, the driver reportedly failed to stop and attempted to evade responding units. Deputies pursued the vehicle for several miles before the driver lost control, crashing into a curb and hitting a stop sign at the intersection of Mills Branch and Ramrock Drive.

With the assistance of the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office, sheriff’s deputies detained all three occupants of the vehicle. After a thorough investigation, deputies arrested 19-year-old Hudson Bell, 19-year-old Laila Tripp and 18-year-old Benjamin Moralez.

All parties were charged with two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Theft of a Firearm.

Bell received an additional charge of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

