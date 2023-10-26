3 arrested in Porter for burglary of a vehicle, theft of firearm and evading

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office District 3 Patrol on Oct. 25, at around 3 a.m., were dispatched to the 20300 block of Presley Grove in Porter, Texas, in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

While responding to the area, multiple callers contacted dispatch, stating the occupants of the suspicious vehicle were burglarizing cars in the area.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop, however, the driver reportedly failed to stop and attempted to evade responding units. Deputies pursued the vehicle for several miles before the driver lost control, crashing into a curb and hitting a stop sign at the intersection of Mills Branch and Ramrock Drive.

With the assistance of the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office, sheriff’s deputies detained all three occupants of the vehicle. After a thorough investigation, deputies arrested 19-year-old Hudson Bell, 19-year-old Laila Tripp and 18-year-old Benjamin Moralez.

All parties were charged with two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Theft of a Firearm.

Bell received an additional charge of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Previous articleCleveland PD: Fake name leads to higher charges for shoplifting suspect
Next articleBarbara Kay “Babs” Grant Carter
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.