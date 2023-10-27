Barbara Kay “Babs” Grant Carter, beloved mother, educator, and cherished member of the Baytown community, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 76. She was born on October 26, 1946, in Goose Creek, Texas, to her late parents, Homer Lewis Grant and Minnie Cornelia Kay Grant.

Barbara’s life was a testament to dedication and love, both in her personal relationships and her professional endeavors. Barbara was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She spent the majority of her life in Baytown, where she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, laying the foundation for a lifelong commitment to education. Barbara pursued her passion for learning, earning degrees from Prairie View A&M and Lamar University. Her journey in education took her through Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District and Barbers Hill Independent School District. She taught speech languages and education courses at Lee College, as well as time spent teaching Adult Education and GED for the Harris County Department of Education. Barbara also ventured overseas to the United Arab Emirates, where she shared her expertise in teaching and school administration.

After her illustrious career, Barbara transitioned into the role of an entrepreneur, opening her own daycare center. Through this endeavor, she continued to impact the lives of young children, fostering an environment of warmth and learning. In her leisure time, she found solace in poetry and the companionship of her faithful dog, finding joy in the simple pleasures of life.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother Bobby Grant, and her sister Joann Grant Killingsworth. She leaves behind a legacy of love and inspiration. She is survived by her devoted sons, Sean McKay and his wife Michelle, and Christopher Lee Carter. Additionally, she is remembered fondly by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a wide circle of friends, all of whom were touched by her kindness and grace.

Barbara Kay “Babs” Grant Carter will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of compassion, dedication, and love will continue to inspire generations to come. In honoring her memory, let us celebrate a life well-lived and remember the profound impact she made on the lives of others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

