Barbara Faye “Red” Rachel, 85, of Dayton, Texas, passed away, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas. She was born on February 7, 1938, in Goose Creek, Texas, to the late John Eldridge and Jessie Henrietta Ivy Norton. Barbara attended Robert E. Lee High School, in Baytown, Texas, the class of 1956. She was a Baptist Christian woman.

Barbara pursued many interests, some of which included reading and traveling. She was a very talented quilter and seamstress. Barbara enjoyed sewing welder’s caps, clothing, dolls, kitchen oven towels, and potholders. She was a true firecracker and feisty, you did not want to be on the wrong side of what was right. Barbara had a great sense of humor and loved nothing more than to laugh at a good joke. Through her enjoyment of traveling, she found a fond love for the Bluegrass culture and the Ozarks.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Jessie Norton; her beloved husband of 50 years James Lester “Bud” Rachel, Sr.; her sister Dorothy Norton Sebesta; and her brother Jackson Norton. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughters Phyllis Kendrick of Florida, Janet Tallent of Austin, Patricia Crawford and husband Michael of Louisiana, Nancy Johnson of Dayton, Judy Herndon and husband Kenneth of Caldwell; her son James Rachel, Jr. and wife Tammy of Conroe, and James Booth and wife Jennifer of Fulton; her brothers Jimmie Norton and wife Illeen of Baytown, and John Norton of Baytown; her sister-in-law Fay Wade of Magnolia; her many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; her numerous nieces, and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

