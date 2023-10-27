Suellyn Patterson Carr, 74 of Shepherd, Texas passed away on October 17, 2023. She was born on June 17, 1949, to Andrew and Sallie Mae Patterson, both of whom preceded her in death. She was united in Holy Matrimony for 54 years to Joe Oliver Carr (who preceded her in death) and to this union two daughters were born, LaQuitha Carr Martin and LaShonda Carr.

Suellyn attended school in Shepherd, Texas, and dedicated her life to Christ at an early age. She was a member of Lake Station Missionary Baptist Church in Drew’s Landing. Suellyn was a people person who enjoyed cooking and dancing. She knew everybody and everybody knew her. She was the life of the party and would give you the shirt off her back.

Her memories will remain in the hearts of her daughters, LaQuitha Carr Martin (LaTrace Jerome) andLaShonda Carr; grandchildren, LaQuana Martin, LaQuencia Martin, Kevrin Johnson, and Tavion Johnson; great-grandchildren, Tykeem Edmonson, Jr. and Jakaiden King. Her light will forever shine on with her loving sisters, Essie Roberts (Charlie) and Gwendolyn Patterson; brother-in-law, Clinton Carr (Walterine) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation for Suellyn will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church Shepherd. A service of remembrance will also be Saturday, October 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church Shepherd at 12:00 p.m.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

