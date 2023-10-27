Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 25, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 25, 2023:
- Nunez, Jesus Jr – Hold for Harris County (Probation Violation – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance) (no mugshot)
- DeBlanc, Jerry Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Fry, Ashley LaJean – Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear
- Ruiz, Benjamen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Jackson, Cody Wayne – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
- Gonzalez, Michael Angelo – Parole Violation