Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 25, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 25, 2023:

  • Nunez, Jesus Jr – Hold for Harris County (Probation Violation – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance) (no mugshot)
  • DeBlanc, Jerry Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Fry, Ashley LaJean – Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear
  • Ruiz, Benjamen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
  • Jackson, Cody Wayne – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Assault of a Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
  • Gonzalez, Michael Angelo – Parole Violation
Deblanc, Jerry Lee
Gonzalez, Michael Angelo
Jackson, Cody Wayne
Ruiz, Benjamen
