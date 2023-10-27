Fentanyl overdosing reported at IL Texas charter school in Colony Ridge

In the midst of a national crisis of fentanyl exposure, overdoses and deaths, another school district in the Cleveland area has suffered an overdose on campus.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, a ninth-grade student suffered a medical emergency following a drug overdose on the IL Texas MSG Ramirez K-8/Liberty High School campus, located at 1954 Rd 5714 in the Colony Ridge community, south of Plum Grove.

According to a statement from IL Texas, which operates three charter schools in the Colony Ridge community, emergency medical services were called, and CPR was administered to the student by the campus nurse. When EMS arrived, they administered Narcan to the student before transporting them to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The statement states that on Thursday evening, IL Texas partnered with local law enforcement to conduct a full campus sweep with drug dogs and no fentanyl or other drugs were found.

“At IL Texas, the safety of our students and campus is our number one priority. While we had hoped to never experience a drug overdose on one of our campuses, we knew it was a possibility,” reads the statement.

As a result of the overdose case, IL Texas now has equipped all campus nurses and peace officers with multiple doses of Narcan.

“We are proud of the way our campus leadership and personnel responded in this emergency, and we thank local law enforcement and first responders for their support and partnership in keeping our campus safe,” reads the statement.

This particular overdose case follows several overdoses that took place this school year at Cleveland High School, prompting CISD officials to organize town hall meetings earlier this month where Narcan was distributed to parents and other community residents.

