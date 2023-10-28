Former Liberty police lieutenant charged with Abuse of Official Capacity

Philip “Chip” Fairchild, retired lieutenant for Liberty Police Department, is facing a charge of Abuse of Official Capacity.

Fairchild surrendered Friday to authorities and was booked into the Liberty County Jail. He has since been released while the case works its way through the court system.

According to sources close to the case, Fairchild is accused of running background checks for local businesses using software licenses owned by Liberty Police Department.

Fairchild reportedly performed the background checks for pay, an amount estimated to be between $2,500 and $30,000 based on the charge.

The case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. No other information is available at this time.

