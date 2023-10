The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 24, 2023:

Brunson, Katherine Blake – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Cruz, Jesus – Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Obannon, Virginia Marie – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Hold San Jacinto County (Escape from Custody), Hold for Polk County (Burglary of a Building)

Rich, Eli Blake – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

