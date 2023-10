The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 23, 2023:

Grays, Deandre Daquan – Parole Violation

Johnson, Richard – Theft of a Firearm

Nunez, Miguel – Driving While Intoxicated

Oclair, Clifford Scott – Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Appear

