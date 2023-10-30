Annie Odessa Hall, 90, of Batson, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in Batson, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Odessa was born on December 7, 1932, to the late Samuel Charles Myrick and Emily Julie Greer Myrick.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, beginning at 11:00 am until service time at Faith and Family Funeral Services Chapel. Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 12:00 pm with Pastor Bradley Davis and Brother Dwayne Williams officiating at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. Burial will follow at Guedry, Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Odessa made many memories with her husband traveling and enjoying their time together. She loved the outdoors where you could find her a lot of times in her garden and in the kitchen canning her crop. Her children have fond memories of mom making their clothes with love and care. Odessa was an amazing mentor to all her children in all life trials and tribulations. She was an excellent Mom and MawMaw who will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Emily Myrick; husband, J.W. Hall; brothers and sisters.

Odessa is survived by her daughters, Susan and husband Jessie Burkett of Channelview, Texas and Paula and husband Dwayne Williams of Nacogdoches, Texas; son Terry Hall of Batson, Texas; grandchildren, Karen and husband Jason Welch, Terri and husband Jay Hallman, Chris and wife Heidi Lewis, Andrew and wife Karlye Lewis, and Brandon and wife Chelsea Lewis; great-grandchildren, Sadie Welch, Emory Welch, JayJay Hallman, Aubree Hallman, Tate Hallman, Anna Lewis, Barrett Lewis, Calleigh Lewis, Miller Lewis, Elliott Lewis, and Liesl Lewis; and special friends John Lambert and LaDonna Fuller.

Honoring Odessa as pallbearers are Chris Lewis, Andrew Lewis, Brandon Lewis, Jason Welch, Jay Hallman, and Carlton Porter. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Hunter and David Meadows. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gentiva Hospice and Angels Home Health Care for their compassion and care they showed Ms. Odessa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Annie Odessa Hall please visit our Sympathy Store.

