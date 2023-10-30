John Wayne Lambeth, 77, of Huffman, Texas, passed away with his loving family by his side, on Sunday, October 22, 2023, in Edmond, Oklahoma. He was born on September 1, 1946, in Lewisville, Arkansas, to the late Myrtle Marie May and John Perry Lambeth, Jr. John was a faithful and dedicated member of Lakeway Baptist Church in Onalaska.

John pursued many interests, some of which included playing his guitar, listening to music, especially Bluegrass, and going to Bluegrass festivals. He had passion for fishing and spent many days out on the lake. John had a huge personality; he could easily light up a room with his infectious laugh. He was honest and genuine, often going out of his way to help others in need. John was very head strong and full of determination. If he was told he could not do something, he saw it as a challenge and did whatever it took to prove that he could do it. He was hardworking and extremely protective of his family, as they were his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Leroy Lambeth; his sister Frankie Rawlings; his grandson Brad Lee Lambeth; and his sister-in-law Janice Lambeth. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of thirty-nine years Darlene Lambeth; his sons Richard Perry Lambeth and wife Rosa, Jeff Coleman and wife Christie, Lee Coleman and wife Jessica; his daughters Malinda Wittman and husband Dave, and Angel Jung and husband Andy; his grandchildren Josh Mansfield, Matthew Mansfield, Nathan Mansfield, Rachel Christiansen, Richard Lambeth, Jr., Cameron Coleman, Cade Coleman, Asa Coleman, Mason Jung, Abigail Jung and Annabelle Jung; his numerous great-grandchildren; his sister Kathy Simons and husband Roby; his brothers Dale and Charlie Lambeth and wife Geneva; his numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Richard Lambeth, Jeff Coleman, Lee Coleman, Andy Jung, Cameron Coleman and Cade Coleman.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Monday, October 30, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral will follow at 12pm, at the funeral home, with Bro. Jerry Vincent officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Huffman Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

